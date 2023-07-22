The North Americans made their debut in this Cup a formality. The winners of the last two crowns prevailed 3-0 against an Asian team that made its historic debut in the tournament.

The United States began its journey in oceanic lands on the right foot. The set of stars and stripes beat Vietnam 3-0, in their debut at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The North American team triumphed without breaking a sweat in a duel played in Auckland, valid for the first day of group E.

Before more than 41,000 spectators, those led by Vlatko Andonovski took to the field without one of their insignia, Megan Rapinoe. The striker has been struggling with a calf injury since June, which has led her coach to manage the playing time for the OL Reign star.

Without Rapinoe, but with Alex Morgan, the United States was quick to demonstrate its offensive power. Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a cross shot into the box.

Vietnam only endured the continuous attacks from the United States, which dominated the duel at will. The VAR intervened in the 43rd minute to award a penalty to ‘Team USA’. Morgan, one of the veterans, launched the cobra and watched as the goalkeeper, Thanh Tran, saved it. Vietnam celebrated it as a goal. It was the fourth missed penalty, out of six that have been taken so far in the competition.

But the American superiority was consummated a few minutes later, still before the break, with Smith’s second goal, after a VAR review.

A monologue from the United States to reaffirm itself as favorites

The United States refreshed its eleventh for the supplementary period. Megan Rapinoe stepped in for Morgan, and Savannah Demelo replaced Rose Lavalle. Rapinoe thus added her 200th match wearing the National Team shirt, while Demelo had just completed her first duel as a starter for her country. The Racing Louisville player is one of the 14 rookies in the Women’s Soccer World Cup that the Americans have.

Lindsey Horan sentenced in the 77th minute and the match became a win.Vietnam finished without any shot in the rival area and with a possession of 27%, compared to 50% of the Americans.

US forward Megan Rapinoe competes for the ball against Vietnamese Thi Van Su Ngan in the US debut at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Auckland, New Zealand, July 21, 2023. ©AP/Abbie Parr

Rapinoe was active on the left wing, in a duel in which she could afford to limit her participation. Her teammates have expressed that they want to get her third consecutive title, something unprecedented in the history of the tournament, as a perfect farewell for her.

Rapinoe, also a well-known activist, announced earlier this month that she would retire from soccer at the end of this season. That dream of lifting the cup started well and continues now against the Netherlands, the team they defeated in the final four years ago in France.

