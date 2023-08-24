The United States and Venezuela are in talks and both present demands. The Aadministration of Joe Biden would be willing to lift the sanctions against Caracas if Chavismo agrees to “free and fair elections.”

Senior officials from both nations, including the head of the Venezuelan Congress, Jorge Rodríguez, are participating in preliminary talks, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be named.

These revelations are made by the news agency Bloombergwhich ensures that Washington has raised the idea of ​​easing sanctions for persuade the regime of President Nicolás Maduro to hold a choice competitive presidential in 2024 and release political prisoners.

The sanctions have exacerbated Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis by hampering oil sales, though they failed in their original goal of ousting Maduro. If an agreement is reached, the United States would grant a license to temporarily lift some or all of the sanctions on Venezuela.

According to the news agency, the talks present the first major opportunity to ease restrictions, most of which were implemented by the administration of former President Donald Trump, which has taken a hardline approach to the socialist government.

Maduro, in power since 2013, is expected to run for a third term next year, however, it has not yet set a date for the vote or invited foreign observers.

It is unclear how soon, if at all, an agreement could be reached, and much will depend on the actions of the Maduro regime, according to the agency. The Government has taken a series of anti-democratic measures, including the exclusion of opposition candidates such as María Corina Machado.

“If Venezuela takes concrete steps to restore democracy, leading to free and fair elections, we stand prepared to ease the corresponding sanctions,” Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said in written response to questions from Bloomberg.

Any agreement would come at a critical time, as Venezuela will soon announce a new electoral board tasked with overseeing the elections. Press officers of the Venezuelan presidency and Jorge Rodríguez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from Bloomberg