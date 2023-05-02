A woman shows her vaccination card to US authorities at a border crossing in Tijuana, in November 2021. Sandy Huffaker (Getty Images)

The Biden Administration will remove the vaccination requirements that were imposed in the pandemic on May 11. The White House reported the news this Monday afternoon, which coincides with the end of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. The United States Government thus lifts the mandates that forced federal employees, contractors, health workers and foreign tourists to be vaccinated against the virus.

With its decision, the Executive Branch qualified its approach to a disease that infected close to a third of Americans and caused the death of 1.13 million people. The health emergency was decreed in March 2020 by Donald Trump and inherited by the Government of Joe Biden. The Democratic president adopted many of the mandates throughout 2021 as a way of accelerating the percentage of those immunized in the country and thus slowing down the advance of the disease. The decision added to the climate of polarization that has existed for years, which is why local authorities, especially governors of the Republican side such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis, tried to undermine federal requirements by filing complaints in court. The order for government employees to be vaccinated has been blocked by the courts since January 2022.

“While I think the vaccination mandates have been tremendously beneficial, we are now at a point where we think it makes a lot of sense to lift these requirements,” said Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response physician. For months now, major employers within Washington’s gigantic bureaucratic apparatus have begun to end mandatory vaccines. These include the Legislative and Judicial branches, as well as the armed forces. The requirement for travelers, nationals and foreigners, who came from other countries has also been lifted. This mandate prevented tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is not vaccinated, from playing the Indian Wells tournaments and the Miami Open.

“Covid-19 continues to be a problem, but our public health system now has better resources and has more capacity to deal with the threat posed by the virus,” the doctor told the AP agency. The last week of April closed with the death of 1,052 people due to the disease. It is the lowest figure recorded since March 2020.

Biden began issuing these mandates late in his first year in the White House. In November 2021, his government reported that he would require businesses with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated. With this, Washington expected 84 million Americans to update their vaccination records. That same day the mandate was also imposed for some 17 million health workers. “70% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated, compared to less than 1% when the president came to power,” he said at the time. a statement.

More than 270 million people are vaccinated in the country. This means that 81% of the population has received at least one dose of one of the drugs that have been produced to combat some of the variants of covid-19. But the pace of vaccine boosters has plummeted. Less than 56 million, 17% of Americans, have received a puncture with the ambivalent formula of the biological. This, the most recent of the updates, has been available since September 2022 to deal with the rapidly contagious omicron.

The White House’s strategy with the coronavirus will be that of the health system with the seasonal flu. Vaccines will be available free of charge at hospitals and community centers for those who require them. Some health centers have maintained the obligation of certain immunization schedules for their employees for several decades, but it will be at the discretion of each employer.

The end of the health emergency, however, brings other headaches to the Executive. With the decline of the decree also comes the end of a legal tool, known as Title 42, which helped the Trump and Biden governments to quickly evacuate the southern border in the face of increased migratory flows arriving from Central and South America. Title 42 will also expire on May 11, which has led the Administration to reinforce immigration control operations and to remember that those who illegally cross the line with Mexico to reach the US will be punished.