The United States of America will allocate another package of military assistance to Ukraine totaling $150 million. This was reported on October 26 State Department USA.

“The United States today announces a new tranche of arms and equipment supplies to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield. This new package of weapons and equipment includes air defense, artillery, anti-tank and other weapons that will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory from Russian advances,” said Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken.

The weapons will be transferred to Kyiv from the reserves of the US Department of Defense. The deliveries have already been approved previously. The Secretary of State said that the United States intends to continue to support Ukraine.

Before this, on October 24, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said that political processes in the United States and the decline in support for Kyiv are of concern to the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, he indicated that Ukraine remains confident in the long-term promises of support from the administration of US President Joe Biden and the American people.

On October 23, University of Mississippi professor Joseph Atkins said that Western countries were making a big mistake by continuing to provide assistance to the Ukrainian authorities. In his opinion, the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict only leads to new deaths, and the Kyiv regime still cannot win.

Earlier, on October 20, Biden asked the US Congress to provide Ukraine and Israel with additional military and other assistance in the amount of about $106 billion, of which more than $60 billion is intended for Kiev, $14.3 billion for strengthening the Israel Defense Forces, $10 billion for humanitarian aid. assistance to the Palestinian population, the rest – for other purposes in the field of national security.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.