Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian troops “continues to progress” steadily and will soon be supported with the delivery of Abrams tanks, the US Secretary of Defense said on Tuesday at the opening of a meeting of Kiev’s allies at a military base. in Germany.

Representatives of dozens of countries that support Ukraine met at the US base in Ramstein, southern Germany.to debate the delivery of more aid against the Russian invasion, on the eve of the speech before the UN General Assembly in New York by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The United States promised to deliver 31 tanks to Ukrainian forces at the beginning of the year, as part of the more than $43 billion in military aid committed by Washington since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

“I am pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States promised will soon enter Ukraine,” declared Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the meeting, in which the new Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, participated.

See also The Observers - In Russia, anti-war protester was arrested for holding a sign that read 'two words'

A senior US military commander indicated that The first cars will be shipped in the coming days and the process will be completed in a few weeks.

These tanks fire 120 mm depleted uranium shells.

These munitions are capable of piercing armor, but their use is controversial because it is associated with risks such as cancer and congenital malformations in areas where they have been deployed in previous conflicts, without definitive evidence.

The decision to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine was a change in the US position, whose defense commanders previously maintained that these tanks were not suitable for kyiv troops due to the complexity of their operation, which requires training.

Abrams tanks that the United States will deliver to kyiv.

Firm advance of the counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces, armed with military aid from Western powers, launched an arduous and tough counteroffensive against Russian fortified lines in June and have intensified the pressure in the last two weeks.

But this progress has been limited, triggering an ongoing debate over military strategy and both the United States and NATO warning that they expect a long conflict.

The head of the Pentagon said this Monday that the counteroffensive “continues to progress” with firm steps.

Since the start of the counteroffensive about three months ago, Ukrainian troops “have penetrated several layers” of the Russian defense, the US chief of staff, General Mark Milley, highlighted in Ramstein.

The Ukrainians are “moving very slowly” through these layers “preserving their combat power,” Milley added.

Germany under pressure

The Ukrainian authorities insist that it is urgent that they receive more help and after an intense debate several countries accepted delivery of American F-16 fighters to Kiev, despite the fact that the handling of these ships requires training and the first units will take several months to be operational.

Ukraine is also pushing for Germany to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

This issue is not settled, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday, specifying that First, “political, legal, military and technical” issues must be resolved..

kyiv has already recovered more than 110 square kilometers of the territory occupied by the aggressor.

Among the issues to be resolved is the question of whether this weaponry can be used without the support of German army soldiers and the fears of the Berlin government that these missiles could reach Russian territory and there would be an escalation of the conflict.

“What Ukraine needs most” is ammunition, said the German minister, who before the meeting announced a new aid package of 400 million euros.

“We are focused on Ukraine’s most urgent needs, such as air defense,” Austin recalled, when asked about long-range cruise missiles.

Russian drone bombings occur almost every day in Ukraine.

These caused the death on Tuesday of six civilians in Kupiansk (east), another two in Kherson (south) and one in Lviv (west), Ukrainian authorities announced.

In total, the United States and its Western allies have given military aid to Ukraine valued at $76 billion since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

AFP