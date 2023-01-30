WP: US will not send Abrams tanks to Ukraine until late 2023 or 2024

The United States will send its Abrams tanks to Ukraine no earlier than the end of 2023, but the deliveries themselves made possible a more rapid transfer of German Leopards. The newspaper reports Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper, the tanks promised by Washington will be built specifically for Ukraine without depleted uranium armor for delivery later this year or in 2024. The publication writes that the United States initially did not want to transfer Abrams to Kyiv, citing the complexity of their operation, but changed its position when it became known that Germany alone, without the United States, would not send its own Leopard tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same. having this armored vehicle.

The newspaper retells a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As a result of this conversation, the White House found a solution that cemented the unity of the West in support of Ukraine. It implied an expression of readiness to transfer the M1 to Kyiv, “but sometime in the future.” This would give Scholz a reason to send the Leopard right now, and the Pentagon would have time to deal with the problems associated with the preparation of Ukrainian forces and the use of tanks, and debugging logistics.

On January 25, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the country agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and would approve their re-export from NATO partner countries. US President Joe Biden also decided to transfer 31 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. In addition, the country will send ammunition, spare parts and provide training for Ukrainian crews.