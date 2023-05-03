For 90 days, the United States will send military reinforcements to its border with the Aztec country, in a strategy to prepare for a possible mass exodus of migrants who could enter through the southern border as part of the lifting of restrictions on border crossings due to of the Covid-19, consigned in the controversial Title 42 that comes to an end on May 11.

In a communicated to public opinion, The Pentagon spokesman, Pat Ryder, commented that the dispatch of the troops has the objective of “filling some critical capacity gaps”, this referring to the work of the US border patrol, however, he ruled out that the reinforcements had police functions. .

The newly sent assets will join the more than 2,500 members of the US National Guard who are guarding the vicinity of the border with Mexico.

In his daily press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned about this decision by the government of his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to which he replied that his Executive respects the sovereignty of his neighbor to the north.

“It is part of their powers, it is an independent, sovereign government, they make those decisions and we respect them,” said López Obrador in his morning appearance offered to local media.

The president also expressed that he will meet with the White House adviser on National Security issues, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, to discuss the future of the border between the two countries after the lifting of Title 42.

The controversial Title 42 is a legal provision implemented by the government of former US President Donald Trump, with the argument of protecting the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures included in this controversial rule, the authorization to immigration authorities to send non-Mexican migrants to the Aztec country is included, without the possibility of requesting asylum in the United States.

News in development…

With Reuters, EFE and local media