Mexico.- In its first conference on the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the Mexican government withdrew from the possible extradition of the son of “El Chapo” to the United States.

Security and militarization specialists agreed that it is a very likely destination for the now prisoner. This is taking place in the context of the North American Leaders Summit, which will start on Monday in Mexico City, and will be attended by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada. , Justin Trudeau.

In an interview for Debate, Gerardo Rodríguez Sánchez Lara, Carlos Rodríguez Ulloa, Javier Oliva and Daira Arana recognized the operation carried out by the Mexican government as a success. Javier Oliva added that it is possible that the secrecy of the events in Culiacán is due to the recent hacks that Sedena received with Guacamaya Leaks.

operational

“I have no doubt, the United States will send the extradition request very soon. It could last six months, the foreign minister will announce that”: Gerardo Rodríguez Sánchez Lara, security expert

The operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán was quite positive in terms of results, said security expert Gerardo Rodríguez Sánchez Lara. In an interview for EL DEBATE, he pointed out, however, that this arrest does not end the drug problem or the economy based on crime that Sinaloa has. “The issue of the presence of drug trafficking in Sinaloa is structural, there are very deep roots of these criminal organizations in all strata,” he opined.

Capture

For the also research professor at the University of the Americas Puebla, Ovidio Guzmán was not the great objective of either the Mexican government or the United States government, that is, it was important but not the most important.

“Above Ovidio are the arrest warrants against brother Jesús Alfredo Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and other cartels, against Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes,” he launched. He agreed that, without a doubt, the United States government will seek the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, although he explained that due process must be respected, which could last up to six months.

Fentanyl

“These arrests are not considered a priority in citizen security strategies either because they encourage exceptional regimes”: Daira Arana, expert in militarization and security

The expert in militarization and security issues Daira Arana considered for EL DEBATE that the intervention of a United States intelligence agency, providing key information to Mexico, could be a factor in the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. Particularly, due to Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Mexico. She recalled that Ovidio Guzmán is considered by several US intelligence agencies as one of the main fentanyl traffickers in that country.

Macaw Leaks

However, the specialist added that it is also true that the relationship with the DEA, for example, is not at its best and that, in addition, this event seems to be a way to redeem military intelligence after the first Culiacanazo and the Guacamaya Leaks. , in which it was made clear that Mexican Army personnel had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. Regarding the operation, she criticized the fact that people practically cannot leave their homes and there are riots.

“It is a cost that does not necessarily correspond to that of an operation aimed at responding to a strategy that addresses the structural causes of violence,” he said.

Summit

“This is the second time in 10 years that helicopter gunships have been used; the previous time was in 2018, for an operation in Tepic”: Javier Oliva, security expert

Javier Oliva, an expert on security issues and an academic at UNAM, pointed out that it should be recognized that it is the first time in Mexico that two simultaneous high-impact operations have been carried out with success. First, he indicated, it was in Ciudad Juárez with the dejection of El Neto and then the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. In addition to this, he added that it is also the first time that an airplane has suffered an attack, such as that of Aeroméxico. Therefore, he considered that the implemented security strategy should be analyzed.

snappy

For the expert, the request for the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán to the United States would be expected, since he explained that when an important criminal leader is killed or detained, what comes are decisions, disputes for control of the organization. Javier Oliva added that yesterday President Joe Biden, almost simultaneously, announced new receptive measures for forced migration to his country.

Due to the foregoing, he considered that at the meeting of the North American Leaders’ Summit “there will be issues that will generate some harshness, that would force a review of how the issue of public security has been conducted so far in Mexico. “, He launched.

Plan B

“The United States agencies, above all, give continuity to their key objectives. Ovidio was one of them”: Carlos Rodríguez Ulloa

For Carlos Rodríguez Ulloa, a specialist in security and defense issues, the Mexican government applied the lessons learned from the first failed arrest of Ovidio Guzmán.

“Now, it was practically an impeccable operation and that is achieved with intelligence,” he acknowledged. However, he added that the arrest will not have a great impact on the organization “Los Menores”, because they are precisely three brothers. “I’m sure they already have or implemented some kind of Plan B right now,” he said.

Proceedings

In this sense, he said that in Sinaloa or the Pacific it is one of groups, it is not a single group, and that is a key element to understand why these arrests, although they have an immediate adjustment impact within the organization, do not dismantle the organization.

He stressed that after the failed arrest in 2019 there was a folder and an express request from the United States for his extradition, now he considered that the Attorney General’s Office should already have its own file.

“My impression is that this is going to depend a lot on next week’s visit or on the negotiations with a view to Joe Biden’s visit next week.”

The Data

Standing

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that Joe Biden’s visit is still ongoing and would arrive on January 8, landing at the Felipe Ángeles Airport.