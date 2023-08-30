The United States Embassy in Havana confirmed this Wednesday that will resume the granting of multi-entry B-2 tourist visas for five years for Cuban citizens, but they must apply for them in a third country.

The processing of these types of visas had been suspended since 2019, when the administration of the then US president, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), made this decision after some health incidents involving his officials in Havana that were never clarified.

The diplomatic representation in Cuba specified in its social networks that At the moment it “does not process” this type of visa, so those interested must request an appointment in a third country.

Up to now, the Embassy only processes non-immigrant visas requested diplomatically or officially. or for emergency medical treatment.

The Department of Homeland Security also announced on August 17 the reopening of an international field office in Havana to carry out procedures that expedite the process of tens of thousands of Cubans who want to emigrate to that country.

A woman walks today with a pram for a child on a street in Havana.

These announcements are part of the small rapprochements between the two countries, especially in the immigration field. In January of this year, The United States embassy in Cuba resumed its consular services and the processing of certain types of visas after a pause of more than 5 years.



The current government of Democratic President Joe Biden resumed the family reunification program in the middle of last year for Cubans, which allows relatives of Cubans who have US citizenship or residency to enter that country. Likewise, at the beginning of 2023, he announced the parole program -a special humanitarian permit- that grants Cubans permission to work legally in the United States for 2 years.

These measures were announced before the massive exodus of Cubans to other countries, especially the United States, in the midst of the serious economic crisis that the island is suffering.

In 2022 alone, more than 313,000 Cubans migrated irregularly to that country, which is around 3 percent of its population.

During the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, more than 6,800 Cubans have been intercepted by the US Coast Guard. Meanwhile, some 110,000 have crossed the southern border of the United States during the first 9 months of this fiscal year, according to the Office of Customs and Border Protection.

