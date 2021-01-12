As of January 26, people arriving in the United States by plane must present to enter a negative coronavirus test carried out in the three days prior to his flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

“Testing does not eliminate all risks, but when combined with a quarantine period and everyday precautions such as wearing a mask and social distance, it can make travel safer,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Even returning Americans are not exempt from taking the test.

The new rule establishes that the negative test must be obtained within three days prior to the flight date and present it to the airline. Those who test positive should isolate themselves and delay their trip.

Another option is to have had the disease and certify it with the airline.

Those who do not present one or the other documentation, they may be rejected from flights.

The move comes at a time when the United States is concerned by the new UK strain of which several cases have already been found on North American soil. Those who come from that region are already required a negative test.

Currently, the United States maintains the entry ban for travelers from the European Union, where the second wave of coronavirus affects the most.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “US airlines have expressed their support to the new requirement “at first, although they argued that such tests” should replace travel restrictions and quarantines to reduce the spread of Covid-19. “

Airlines were one of the sectors hardest hit by the closure of borders across the planet and They face one of the toughest crises in their history.

Source agencies

LP