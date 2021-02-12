The Joe Biden Administration announced this Friday that, as of February 19, the cases of asylum-seeking migrants returned to Mexico since 2019 will be reopened. The controversial migration program of former President Trump forced them to remain in Mexico until they receive a subpoena from the US immigration court. Meanwhile, the White House asked immigrants not to approach the border until instructed to do so.

The United States government will begin processing thousands of petitions from asylum seekers trapped in Mexico as of February 19, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday.

During 2020, tens of thousands of migrants – mostly from Central America – were returned to Mexico after arriving at the border with the United States under the parameters of former President Donald Trump’s controversial migration program, which forced them to remain in the third country while waiting of the summons from the US immigration court. A wait that often went unanswered.

In an attempt to alleviate the situation, the Department of Homeland Security assured that, with the implementation of “phase one” of its plan “to restore the safe and orderly processing” of immigrants at the southern border, the cases of 25,000 people can be resolved. waiting to enter the country.

This June 11, 2018 file photo shows a two-year-old Honduran boy crying as his mother is detained at the United States-Mexico border. JOHN MOORE GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP / Archives

This movement is a plan of the recently launched Joe Biden Administration to dismantle some of Trump’s policies, among which is the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program – popularly known in English as ‘Remain in Mexico’ – , designed to freeze the entry of migrants to the United States using Mexico and Guatemala as a retaining wall.

A reopening that does not mean an “opportunity to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

Despite being more flexible on immigration and having promised during his campaign to reverse Trump’s immigration policies, the Biden administration’s plan does not contemplate covering new asylum seekers or serving those who are not in the program that he ex-president launched in January 2019.

“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that are not aligned with our nation’s values. Especially on the border, where capacity concerns continue to be serious, changes will take time, ”said the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, through a statement.

The DHS note stressed that the announcement “should not be construed as an opportunity for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

To serve applicants, a virtual registration process will be announced, which will provide back to registrants information on where and when to appear. In this regard, Mayorkas stressed the importance of “not approaching” the border until they are instructed to do so.

With the help of different migrant organizations, the Democratic Executive will process approximately 300 requests a day, with the possibility of increasing this number and giving priority to those considered most vulnerable.

Republicans who embrace Trump’s views on immigration have criticized the end of the MPP and could use it against the current president if illegal immigration increases during his term.

The strategy to resolve asylum requests comes at a time when migrant detentions and hot returns have increased in the United States after a sharp decline in these cases at the beginning of the pandemic.

In January, border authorities counted 78,000 irregular migrants trying to enter the United States, a figure that represents a 6% increase over the previous month.

With EFE, Reuters and local media