The United States plans to reopen its embassy in kyiv at the end of Mayreported this Monday the charge d’affaires of that diplomatic delegation in the capital of Ukraine, Christina Queen, according to the Ukrinform portal.

It is also expected that By then, the new US ambassador, Bridget Brink, will take office.until now in Slovakia and designated for the new destination in kyiv by the president of the USA, Joe Biden, on April 25.

The announcement of the reopening of the embassy was made this Monday, after the visit to Ukraine of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi., during the weekend. Pelosi, whose trip to that country had not been announced, met in kyiv with the country’s president, Volodímir Zelenski.

His was the highest-ranking US political visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. The United States, along with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark, is among the first Western countries to announce the reopening of its embassy in Ukraine.

US diplomats who left kyiv in mid-February, a few days before the start of the Russian invasion, expect to return to the Ukrainian capital “before the end of the month,” US Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien announced Monday.

It’s my first day back in Ukraine [—] I’ll be going back and forth during the day for a week or maybe two

“We are very hopeful that conditions will allow us to return to kyiv before the end of the month,” he told a news conference in Lviv, a large city in western Ukraine.

“The priority is personal safety. If the security agents tell us that we can go back to kyiv, then we will go back,” he said. “The message to Russia is: ‘You failed,'” he told reporters.

He added: “(President Vladimir) Putin made a historic miscalculation in his unprovoked and unwarranted attack.”

The United States decided to move its embassy in Ukraine from kyiv to Lviv, near the Polish border, on February 14, ten days before the start of the Russian invasion, before evacuating its staff from the country.

Following a visit to kyiv on April 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the gradual return of a US diplomatic presence in Ukraine, in light of the improving situation on the ground, especially in kyiv and its region.

The next day, President Joe Biden said he would name Bridget Brink, the current representative to Slovakia, as the new US ambassador to Ukraine in the coming days.

