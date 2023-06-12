The decision retraces the steps of former President Donald Trump, who had justified the measure by the alleged anti-Israel bias of the United Nations body that watches over culture, science and education. The Joe Biden Administration will pay more than 600 million dollars in arrears of permanence fees, plus another amount dedicated to tasks of interest to his foreign policy. The return to the North American country is expected to pave the way for the return of Israel.

Step by step, the United States makes reality the “we’re back” (“we are back”) with which Joe Biden presented himself after winning the presidency, referring to his reincorporation on the international stage.

The American country will return to UNESCO after the coordinated departure under the previous administration of Donald Trump (2016-2020), who in 2017 accused the organization of an alleged anti-Israel speech and ordered its withdrawal, which came into effect in 2018.

Washington contemplates his return next July, according to a statement released by the United Nations entity itself that oversees education, science and culture.

The director of UNESCO, the French Audrey Azoulay, described the movement in Washington as “a strong act of confidence” in the organization she leads and in multilateralism. The United States wants to come back with a financing plan, a proposal that will be voted on in an extraordinary plenary session.

Azoulay also highlighted the leadership that Unesco is playing in a complex situation at the international level. In this sense, the entity highlighted the role played by the general director, mediating to “calm political tensions and achieve consensus on the most sensitive issues such as the Middle East.” She also highlighted initiatives that address “contemporary challenges.”

These aspects, added to large projects such as the reconstruction of the city of Mosul, in Iraq, and the administrative reforms that have made Unesco “financially healthy”, have also contributed to the decision by the United States to recover its membership. One of the first steps to this end was the approval by the US Congress to renew the country’s economic contribution to the entity.

The US payment, in addition to the annual contribution, will include installments of membership dues in arrears. This should not represent a problem when the 193 nations that make up the body vote to accept the North American country again. Its contribution is key, since it represented 22% of the total annual budget of Unesco.

The director of the international organization, Audrey Azoulay, summoned the member nations to communicate the notification of the American Union. According to the rector, “it is a strong act of trust” in the organization that she directs and in multilateralism. At the nesco headquarters, Paris, France, on June 12, 2023. © AFP – Alain Jocard

The arrears comprise an amount of more than 600 million dollars, while this year’s includes a surplus of more than 10 million dollars for several specific tasks: the preservation of cultural heritage in Ukraine, the planning of an educational plan on the Holocaust, science and technology education in Africa and the safety of journalists.

China, a constant concern for the US

This return comes seasoned with a diplomatic strategy. With the departure of the North American country from this and other organizations, China takes the lead and fills the void as the leading power in the Western world. John Bass, US Undersecretary of State for Management, stated months ago that the absence of the United States in UNESCO had favored a stronger position for Beijing.

The official stressed that this situation “undermines our ability to be as effective in promoting our vision of a free world.” Bass further stressed that they could not “afford to be away any longer” on the basis of the “digital age standoff with China.”

Beijing did not welcome the news. Its permanent ambassador to Unesco, Jin Yang, put his finger on the yaga and recalled the consequences of the departure of the Americans. But he expressed optimism that the move means the United States takes multilateralism seriously.

Impasses between Washington and Unesco

The departure ordered by the Trump administration – which withdrew under the pretext of the tone used in the debate on the problems of the Middle East, especially supposedly against Israel – was not the first impasse between the White House and UNESCO. In 2011, Democrat Barack Obama froze the contribution as part of a legislative response to Palestine’s acceptance as a full member.

Years before, during the government of Ronald Reagan, there were also moments of tension with an exit that lasted about 18 years. His government considered the agency to be corrupt, mismanaged, and used to promote the interests of the now-defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

According to the EFE news agency, the return of Washington may also mean the expeditious opening of a path for the return of Israel.

