The United States will promote a global agreement on a corporate income tax, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Monday. This measure goes hand in hand with a multi-million dollar plan to finance infrastructure works in that country. But, if approved, the initiative will also It could benefit emerging countries such as Argentina, which supports the measure.

The proposal will be discussed in fact in the framework of the Assembly of the International Monetary Fund this week, which takes place in virtual form, and which also hosts meetings of the G20, the group of developed and emerging countries where Argentina is a member.

This forum, which is usually held in person in Washington, will seek this year alternatives to get out of the unprecedented and profound health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

In a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Yellen said the United States is evaluating applying a local tax on companies operating internationally, going from the current 21% implemented by the US Treasury to a 28%, thus reversing the sharp drop in rates applied by Donald Trump. But Yellen seeks to push for a measure on a global scale.

“We are working with the G20 countries on an agreement on a global minimum tax that can stop the race down. Together we can use a global minimum rate to ensure that the world economy thrives, based on more equitable rules of the game in the tax rates of multinational corporations, ”said Yellen.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy told Clarion that the global tax “It is a measure that we consider positive and we will be supporting within the G20”. The virtual meeting, in which Minister Martín Guzmán will participate, will be this Wednesday.

A global minimum corporate tax could help Joe Biden’s administration increase tax revenue to fund the infrastructure plan of US $ 2.2 trillion that he proposed days ago, because it would prevent companies from fleeing abroad in search of better tax conditions.

Joe Biden has already anticipated that he will raise taxes on corporations. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Competition isn’t just about how US-based companies perform against other companies, Yellen explains. Competition “is also about making sure that governments have a stable tax system that can generate enough income to invest in the public good and respond to crises, “said the official.

It did not transcend what this global tax would be like. But the United States needs this measure to reboot its economy without companies being delocalised. Trump and the Republicans had lowered corporate taxes from 35% to 21% in 2017.

President Biden said last week that raising the rate to 28% (as they are now seeking) would help pay for the multi-million dollar infrastructure program he is proposing to reactivate the ailing post-pandemic economy and revitalize employment. He said they would be raised “more than a trillion dollars in 15 years”.

Impact in Argentina

Asked about how this measure could impact Argentina on a global level, Carlos Vegh, professor of International Economics at Johns Hopkins University, told Clarion which is very difficult to predict because it would depend a lot on how it would be implemented.

But, the expert added that “in theory, it could help developing countries if the measure implies that multinationals have to pay taxes in the country in which they operate and cannot” escape “to another country with lower corporate rates. AND Argentina would not be an exception”.

Veigh, who was Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, nevertheless warns that the measure it will not be easy to implement. “In practice, it will be difficult to reach an agreement at the international or global level as many countries will want to maintain the status quo precisely to be able to use lower corporate rates to attract multinationals that would not go otherwise. In other words, great international support would be needed to implement this measure successfully ”.

The United States and dozens of countries have been in talks within the OECD to create a tax and rewrite the rules on where to tax multinational corporations. But the negotiations were complicated by the urgencies of the pandemic.

Yellen also claimed this Monday restore America’s leadership for the exit from the crisis, criticizing the lack of global commitment of Donald Trump. “In the last four years we have seen first-hand what happened when the United States withdrew from the global stage,” he said. “America first should never mean America alone,” he added.

AQ