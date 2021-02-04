The United States will increase the limit on admitting refugees to 125 thousand people a year, reports RIA News…

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, said this during a speech at the State Department with a keynote speech on US foreign policy.

The American leader said he intends to approve an executive order that will begin work to rebuild the refugee reception program to “help the unprecedented need for this program on a global scale.”

Note that during the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States practically stopped accepting refugees, setting a limit of 15 thousand people for 2021.

Earlier, Joe Biden also proposed to Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador a plan to curb illegal migration.