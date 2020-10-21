Pentagon chief Mark Esper said that the United States intends to increase the number of medium and short-range missiles and improve missile defense to counter Russia and China.

According to RIA NewsEsper, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, noted that the Chinese and the Russians have developed an extensive network of medium-range ballistic missiles. Moreover, according to the Minister of Defense, Russia did this in violation of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty).

Esper also said that in the United States initiatives are being prepared to contain Russia and China. So, according to him, Washington plans to strengthen allied relations with other countries, as well as to modernize the arms trade.

The head of the Pentagon said that the United States must compete with the defense industries of China and Russia, preventing them from gaining market shares in third countries.

The US Secretary of Defense has said earlier that the main strategic rivals of the United States today are Russia and China. He noted that both countries are engaged in the modernization and expansion of the armed forces, in particular, in the space and cyberspace.

Meanwhile, the media learned details about the “super duper” missile, which was previously announced by the American leader Donald Trump.