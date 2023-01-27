Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the Copa América with Argentina, in 2021. BRUNA PRADO (AP)

The best soccer in America will meet again in the United States. The Concacaf and the Conmebol have announced this Friday that the next edition of the Copa América, in 2024, will be held in the United States and that it will include 10 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, including the Mexican team. The union of the American federations seeks to pave the way for the 2026 World Cup to be organized between Mexico, the US and Canada.

It will be the second time in history that the great American football tournament is played in the United States. The first time was in 2016 to celebrate the centenary of the contest, the same year when the Mexican team stopped attending due to a conflict between Conmebol and Concacaf. El Tri was a regular guest since the 1993 edition. In 2016, Chile was crowned against Argentina. Now, it will be Messi’s Albiceleste that arrives as the champion of the Copa América and the World Cup.

The agreement between Conmebol and Concacaf will also boost the women’s Gold Cup, played in the northern tip of the continent. The four best teams from South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay) will join the USA, Mexico and Canada for this tournament. At the men’s club level, there will be a tournament between four teams, two from each federation.

