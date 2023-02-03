The storm will affect, above all, the north of the country, where they could withstand a thermal sensation below -70 degrees. The authorities advise not to spend more than five minutes outdoors
Winter seems to give no truce. In the United States this weekend it will be extremely cold due to the advance of a polar air current towards the north of the country that will cause the thermometer to fall below -40º in a historical way. The wind chill could drop to 70 degrees below zero in certain areas, a temperature
