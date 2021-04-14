The United States will continue to supply Ukraine with some types of weapons, as well as military instructors. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, reports RIA News…

According to Austin, the weapons will be directed according to Kiev’s needs. “We are committed to helping Ukraine meet its self-defense needs,” he said.

The US Secretary of Defense also stressed that the United States continues to monitor the activity of the Russian military near the borders of Ukraine. He called on Russia to “stop provocations and show transparency regarding the latest actions.”

On April 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to increase military support for the country and facilitate its early entry into NATO. He added that it is important for the Ukrainian military on the front lines in Donbass to understand the presence of political support from the West, despite the risks of “provoking Moscow” and contributing to the escalation of the conflict in the region.