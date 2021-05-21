The United States will continue to provide military assistance to Israel despite the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki, quoted by TASS…

“We have no plans to change our security assistance we provide to Israel,” she said.

She added that at the same time, the United States intends to continue “diplomatic interaction with leaders in the region,” including with representatives of Israel, Palestine and Egypt.

Earlier on May 21, Senator Bernie Sanders sent a resolution to the US Congress demanding to ban the administration of US President Joe Biden from selling weapons to Israel for $ 735 million.

On the eve of Israel accepted the initiative of Egypt on a bilateral ceasefire with Palestine. According to an official statement from the government’s press service, the Israeli security cabinet voted unanimously in favor of the decision. Hamas, in turn, said that it will abide by the ceasefire if Israel also adheres to it. The ceasefire agreement entered into force at 2 am on May 21.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. On May 10, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, more than 3,000 rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. As a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 12 Israelis and at least 230 residents of the Gaza Strip were killed.