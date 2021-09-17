USA will buy hundreds of millions of vaccines against the coronavirus of the Pfizer / BioNTech companies that then donate to various countries of the world, as reported this Friday in off two officials to the newspaper The Washington Post.

The move by the Joe Biden administration is part of Washington’s push to try to speed up the vaccination campaign against the virus worldwide.

According to the sources who provided the information, the announcement of the purchase would be made next week to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly.

Joe Biden seeks to accelerate the global vaccination campaign. Photo: AP

According to analysts, the announcement is a form of the US government’s response to the criticisms made of him that he is not doing enough to combat the pandemic globally.

The Post He reached out to both the White House and drug companies for comment, but both declined to comment on the issue.

Last June, the US had already purchased 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for distribution to low-income countries to aid their vaccination efforts.

This Friday, the White House is expected to announce a virtual summit with world leaders and officials from health organizations that will take place in parallel to the UN General Assembly.

During that summit, Biden plans to ask attendees to intensify their efforts to scale up vaccination globally, with the intention of reaching the 70% of the world population have a complete vaccination before September 2022.