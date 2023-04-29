Defense News: TLS Combat Demonstration for AMPV Platform Coming in 2024

A combat demonstration of a prototype combined electronic warfare (EW), cybersecurity and electronic intelligence Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) system for the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) platform should take place in 2024. About it informs defense news.

According to the publication, TLS, which the US plans to start working on, is designed to increase the situational awareness of soldiers on the battlefield, and also provides them with the means to counter or destroy enemy communications networks. The army is trying to beef up its electronic warfare arsenal for large-scale battles with China or Russia after years of focusing on the Middle East and fighting terrorism.

Related materials:

Defense News recalls that the AMPVs will replace the Vietnam War-era M113 armored personnel carriers, hundreds of which were sent to Ukraine. So, AMPV has common components with army military equipment, including howitzers, which, according to Pentagon officials, will simplify the logistics and maintenance requirements for advanced vehicles.

Last October, The Drive reported that the US military wanted to speed up the process of buying new AMPV armored personnel carriers. According to US Army Major General Glenn Dean, the military received 130 armored personnel carriers out of a planned 2,900.