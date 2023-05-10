The President’s Government Joe Biden will start on thursday deny asylum to migrants who appear at the border between United States and Mexico without first filing an online application or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule published Wednesday.

It is part of new measures aimed at cracking down on illegal border crossings while new legal avenues are created, including a plan to open 100 regional migration centers across the Western Hemisphere, administration officials said.

Although it does not amount to a total ban, the measure imposes severe limitations on asylum for those crossing illegally who did not first seek a legal pathway.

The rule was first announced in February, but the final version goes into effect Thursday. More than 50,000 people commented on it, but in the end it didn’t seem to change substantially. You will almost certainly face legal challenges.

In 2019, the then president donald trump sought similar but stricter measures, but a federal appeals court prevented them from taking effect.

The administration described the rule as a way to reduce the number of migrants who show up at the border while allowing people with legitimate claims an opportunity for asylum.

Officials also emphasized the complex dynamics at play when it comes to immigration which at one time consisted primarily of adults from Mexico seeking to come to the USA. They could easily return home. Immigrants now come from nations throughout the Western Hemisphere and beyond.

“Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the higher levels of migration since World War II, including in the Western Hemisphere,” the rule says, and known crossings from Mexico hit an all-time high last year due to an “unprecedented exodus” of migrants at different times from countries like Brazil, Colombia , Cuba, Ecuador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela”.

The rule was immediately met with criticism. Photo: AP

“With its new rule formalizing broad restrictions on access to asylum, the Biden administration it is putting border policy before refugee safety,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International.

The rule includes exceptions for anyone with “an acute medical emergency” or facing “an imminent and extreme threat to life or safety, such as an imminent threat of rape, kidnapping, torture, or murder.” It does not apply to children traveling alone, but will apply to families.

US officials also said they had plans to open regional centers throughout the hemisphere where immigrants could apply to go to the United States. USA, Canada or Spain.

Two hubs were previously announced in Guatemala and Colombia. It is not clear where the other locations would be. The administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing border plans that have not yet been made public.

All of the measures are intended to fundamentally alter the way in which migrants They go to the southern border of USA.

Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic ending this week allowed border officials to quickly turn people back, and they did so 2.8 million times.

But even when the restrictions, known as Title 42, were in place, border crossings increased to all-time highs. Congress has not made any major changes to the immigration law in decades.

The US authorities are preparing for a large number of migrants that they could try to cross the border this week, possibly to circumvent the new rules.

Others waited until Title 42 wears off, thinking their chances might be better. Once the change occurs, migrants trapped crossing illegally they will not be able to return for five years, and may face criminal prosecution if they do.

The administration said in the new rule that until 11,000 migrants per day they could attempt to cross the border after Title 42 is lifted, absent any changes.

Approximately 24,000 law enforcement officers were stationed along the 1,951-mile (3,140-kilometer) border with Mexico.

An additional 1,500 active duty military soldiers are being dispatched to support Customs and Border Protection in USA, but they will not interact with the migrants. And 2,500 National Guard soldiers are already there, tasked with assisting CBP.

Biden He said Tuesday that his administration was working to make the change orderly. “But it remains to be seen,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be chaotic for a while.”

The Democratic administration will return to immigrants from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua to Mexico if they do not apply online, do not have a sponsor and pass a background check.

It will admit 30,000 per month from those nations to the USA with legal papers to work for two years. Mexico will continue to accept the same number of people who cross illegally.

In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texasgroups distributed flyers Tuesday explaining in English and Haitian Creole how to sign up for the app CBP Onewhich the US has been using to allow migrants to make an appointment to try to gain admission.

Officials plan to increase the number of appointments amid widespread frustration, and are prioritizing people who have waited the longest for appointments.

Standing in Reynosa’s central plaza, Haitian migrant Phanord Renel said he would not risk deportation to cross.

“We don’t want to go back there (Haiti) because the situation is very complicated there,” he said. “If we can’t cross, we have to hold on here. Maybe the government will do something for us. But crossing illegally, no.”

Immigration officials also plan to deploy up to 1,000 asylum officers to conduct expedited screenings for asylum seekers. asylum seekers to more quickly determine if someone meets the standard to remain in the USA

Most of the people who go illegally to the fborder between the United States and Mexico They are fleeing persecution or poverty in their home countries. They ask for asylum and have generally been allowed to enter the USA to wait for their cases to finish.

That process can take years under a highly strained immigration court system, and has caused increasing numbers to flock to the border in hopes of entering the United States. USA

Although many ask for asylum, the legal path is narrow and most do not meet the standard.

Authorities have spent months setting up interview rooms and phone lines at facilities along the border to facilitate screenings, as part of a broader effort to expand the use of expedited removal proceedings for migrants who renounce legal rights. legal pathways to come to the USA

