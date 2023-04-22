He number of Spanish speakers in the United States continues to rise and according to a study carried out by the Hispanic Council, in the year 2060 it will become the second country with the largest number of Spanish speakers in the world, after Mexico.

At the moment, 57 million people speak Spanish in the US.which represents almost 19% of the population.

The report also revealed that despite the fact that English is the most widely spoken language throughout the United States, seven out of ten Hispanics use Spanish in their family environment. The study stresses that this trend shows that Spanish is a living language that Hispanics use for their cultural ties and for their professional projection.

In the North American country there are currently 624 active Spanish-language media outlets and 91% of high schools offer classes in Spanish. Besides, The United States has more than eight million Spanish students, being the country with the largest number of Spanish students in the world.

The report also highlights that the seed of the Castilian language was planted in 1513 by the Spaniard Juan Ponce de León, a native of Valladolid, and that, currently, ten states, four territories and dozens of counties and municipalities have names in Spanish, the result of the presence Spanish colonial for more than 300 years.

According to the Hispanic Council, California is the state with the largest number of Spanish speakers in the United States.representing 26% of the total, followed by New Mexico, where the community of Hispanic origin represents almost half of the total population.

With information from EFE

