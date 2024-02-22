Recently, USA announced that visa restrictions will be expanded for air, land and maritime transport operators that “facilitate irregular migration” that arrives on charter flights to Nicaragua and then continues on its way to the southern border.

The announcement of the visa restrictions comes at a time when the Government of Joe Biden Find a way to cope with the undocumented who enter the North American country.

He Department of State announced that the new restrictions will be applied to “owners, executives and senior officials of charter flights, land and maritime transportation companies that provide transportation services intended primarily for people who intend to emigrate irregularly to the United States.”

It should be noted that this new measure is intended to make transportation operations that “take advantage of vulnerable migrants, facilitating their irregular entry into US territory” more difficult.

In fact, the statement indicates that “those who enter illegally often pay extortion and put themselves and their families in danger.”

Also, the United States Department of State He stressed that actions will continue with the private sector inside and outside the country to stop “exploratory practices.”

It must be taken into account that this new measure replaces the one announced in November 2023, since the previous one established restrictions for people who operate charter flights to Nicaragua for migrants heading to the border between the United States and Mexico.

In addition, the measures come after weeks of the failure of a bipartisan bill in the Senate, which proposed that the president could close the border if there were five thousand daily crossings in a week.

But that is not all, but in Texas Actions against irregular migration continue to intensify, as a video recently went viral where agents of the National Guard They push a group of undocumented immigrants to expel them and return them to the Bravo Riverbefore the entry into force of the SB4 law.

It is important to note that local police, the Department of Public Safety and sheriffs could detain undocumented migrants in Texas on immigration charges.

Haven't you taken a look around amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products