WP: US to announce new $10bn military aid package for Ukraine next week

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working to approve a $10 billion budget bailout for Ukraine. Writes about it The Washington Post (WP).

According to the publication, the White House is going to announce a new package of military assistance to Kyiv next week, and also introduce new sanctions against Russia around the same time.

The US administration is keen to avoid any signs of weakening Western allies’ resolve ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s launch of a special operation in Ukraine, hoping to signal to President Vladimir Putin that support for Ukraine is unflagging.

Earlier, Michael McCall, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that Washington would continue to support Kyiv. He also said that he would like the necessary assistance to be provided to Ukraine faster.

At the same time, on February 10, it was reported that a number of US congressmen submitted a “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution”, which called for an end to arms supplies and financial support to the country.