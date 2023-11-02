Reuters: US to announce new $425 million aid package for Kyiv

The American leadership plans on Friday, November 3, to announce the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $425 million. The agency reported this Reuters.

It is expected to include anti-drone capabilities. A source from the US military clarified that the specified package will include ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). In addition, it will include artillery shells and ATACMS missiles.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is concerned about the possible weakening of the world community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the situation around Israel. According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, “time will play on Russia’s side.”