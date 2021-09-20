Passengers at Dulles Washington International Airport in Virginia. DANIEL SLIM / AFP

The White House reported this Monday that the United States will lift restrictions on travelers vaccinated against the coronavirus from the European Union and the United Kingdom in November. Those immunized must also show a negative test done in the last 72 hours. The new travel policy will end the restrictions imposed 18 months ago by the Donald Trump Administration, thus culminating months of negotiations between Washington, London and Brussels. The long-awaited announcement of the Government of Joe Biden, which will impact 33 countries in Europe and much of Asia, comes on the opening day of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The White House covid response coordinator Jeff Zients this morning announced future guidelines, which include showing the vaccination certificate before boarding the flight and taking a COVID-19 test within three days. to the trip. Zients clarified that those who have the complete guideline should not quarantine. Unvaccinated US citizens should take the test one day before returning to the US and another day upon arrival in their country.

Thousands of European citizens who have families in the United States have been separated for most of the pandemic. The current policy in the US does not allow entry to those who have been the last 14 days in any of the 26 countries of the European Union that belong to the Schengen area, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Only those who have been in those territories and are US citizens, direct relatives, holders of a permanent residence card (green card) or those who have national interest exemptions.

The Biden Administration’s argument for not interacting with Europe and maintaining strict restrictions on non-essential travel has so far been the spread of the virus due to the delta variant, which has impacted the US figures. registers an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths when it fights so that the quarter of the population that does not want to be vaccinated, do so.

The travel industry has been pressing the Democratic government for months to lift some of the restrictions on international tourism at half-speed. Airlines and hotels have been one of the promoters of the entry of the vaccinated. This good news for the industry comes in the twilight of the American summer.

At the end of August the Council of the European Union removed the United States from the list of safe countries from an epidemiological point of view. Being on this list allows citizens of those territories to travel to the EU for pleasure and not just for essential reasons. “This is without prejudice to the States lifting the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers”, then the Council affirmed. The non-binding recommendation is based on the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days, the trend of new cases during that period, and the ability of countries to trace, contain and treat possible new outbreaks.