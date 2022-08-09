The United States plans to allocate about $89 million to Ukraine for mine clearance. The newspaper writes about this on August 9 Politico referring to an unnamed State Department official.

According to these data, we are talking about the clearance of land mines exclusively. The funds will be used to train 100 groups of Ukrainian sappers, as well as to purchase the necessary equipment, including metal detectors, personal protective equipment, and special vehicles.

On July 22, the White House announced that the United States is providing a package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $175 million. It was noted that assistance would be provided in the form of “defense products and services, military education and training” at the expense of Pentagon resources. In addition, the United States will transfer more than 500 Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine.

On July 8, US President Joe Biden ordered a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. On the same day, the Pentagon announced that Washington was working on plans to supply new weapons to the Ukrainian side for months and years ahead.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass.

The decision on the special operation was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

