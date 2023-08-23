“The United States neither encourages nor permits attacks inside Russia.” These were the words of a spokesman for the US State Department after the Russian authorities said they had shot down drones that had attempted to attack Moscow in the early hours of today, Wednesday 23 August.

“It is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began in February last year,” said the State Department spokesman, adding that “Russia could end the war at any time by withdrawing from Ukraine.” Drone attacks in Russia have increased since two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Drone bombings on the Russian capital have become increasingly frequent in recent months.

The United States, which has provided Ukraine with massive assistance in the form of weapons and other military equipment to fight the Russian invasion, has always said it does not support attacks inside Russia.