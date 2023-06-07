The US Department of Defense may have acquired spaceships of extraterrestrial origin as part of a secret military program. This was announced on Tuesday, June 6, by a former employee of the American intelligence community, David Grash, in an interview with the TV channel NewsNation.

“These are <...> technical vehicles of extraterrestrial origin, call it spaceships if you like, vehicles of extraterrestrial exotic origin that either landed or crashed,” he said.

According to him, the US authorities have undamaged and partially damaged aircraft at their disposal. The ex-spy is sure that the Pentagon discovered the spacecraft as part of a secret program that the US Army has been engaged in for several decades.

Grasch noted that active intelligence officers showed him documents and evidence of the existence of this program. He also stated that the US military managed to find the bodies of alien pilots.

In an interview with the TV channel, the ex-intelligence officer refused to provide evidence for security reasons.

In December 2022, the Associated Press reported that a special task force at the US Department of Defense that specializes in investigating unidentified flying objects (UFOs) had received “several hundred” new calls about various phenomena, but the Pentagon had not yet found evidence of a visit. Earth by aliens. It is noted that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the period from 2004 to 2021 recorded 144 phenomena, 80 of which were multiple sensors at once, but none of them had extraterrestrial origin.

In May 2022, the Pentagon announced 11 cases where US military equipment could collide with unidentified flying objects. At the same time, US Navy Deputy Director of Intelligence Scott Bray noted that there were no cases of direct collision of American military equipment with UFOs.