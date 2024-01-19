NBC: the United States was pleased with Zelensky’s restrained behavior at the Davos forum

The administration of American President Joe Biden welcomes the fact that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky behaved more restrainedly at the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes about this TASS with reference to the NBC broadcast.

As one American official told the television company, some politicians in Washington believe that Zelensky put too much pressure on Congress to approve an additional aid package for Kyiv. He recalled that the leader of Ukraine has traveled to the American capital twice over the past five months.

The source indicated that the “usually lively” Zelensky behaved “more restrained” at the Davos forum. He did not make any public calls for help from the event participants. The source emphasized that the United States was pleased with Zelensky’s restrained behavior.

In December, Zelensky criticized Congress for its delay in providing funding to Ukraine and again asked for weapons.