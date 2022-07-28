CNN: White House Disappointed by Russia’s Lack of Response to Prisoner Exchange Proposal

In the United States, they were disappointed with the lack of a reaction from Russia to the idea of ​​​​a prisoner exchange: the Russian Viktor Bout for the Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. About it informs CNN.

“Officers in the administration of US President Joe Biden are disappointed that Moscow has not yet given a meaningful response to their “substantial offer” to release two detained Americans,” the channel said, citing unnamed White House officials.

Related materials:

According to them, Washington made the exchange offer back in June and did not receive any meaningful response until August. Disappointment over Russia’s lack of a substantial response to the deal was a major reason for the US administration’s decision to publicize that an agreement with the US is under consideration.

“We start all negotiations for the return home of Americans taken hostage or unjustly detained with a bad participant on the other side. We are starting all this with those who have captured an American man and are treating him as a bargaining chip, ”said a senior official.

Earlier, the Kremlin declined to comment on reports that the United States offered Russia to exchange Bout for Greiner and Whelan. “No comment,” said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States are being conducted by the competent departments, but there is no concrete result yet. The diplomat recalled that the issue of mutual exchange of citizens in places of detention was discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States. Zakharova added that Moscow proceeds from the fact that the interests of both sides should be taken into account during the negotiation process.