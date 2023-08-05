U.S. officials are frustrated that Kyiv is not applying the same principles the Ukrainian military has been trained to counteroffensive. This was announced on August 4 by the TV channel nbc news with reference to sources.

“Some U.S. officials have privately expressed disappointment that the Ukrainians appear to be refraining from deploying some of their most well-equipped and trained units, and that they (Ukrainians – Ed.) have not always applied the principles they have been given. in the course of training, ”the channel indicates.

According to NBC News sources, attempts to break through Russian positions will likely lead to heavy losses for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) due to fortified defense lines. In this regard, the planning of operations within the framework of a counteroffensive is complicated.

Earlier, on August 2, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that in the conflict with Russia, Ukraine is losing everywhere, and its armed forces are on the verge of collapse. According to him, the RF Armed Forces will soon inflict a strategic defeat on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Politico newspaper reported on August 1 that Kyiv’s allies were becoming disillusioned with the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive. According to representatives of the US Department of Defense, cited by the newspaper, the latest attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not bring significant results.

The day before, the White House acknowledged the slow pace of the UAF counteroffensive. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said the Ukrainians are not moving as far and as fast as they would like.

On July 23, the WSJ wrote that Western countries had become disillusioned with Ukraine’s counter-offensive because the hope that the personal qualities of Ukrainians would outweigh the lack of weapons and training did not materialize. It was noted that now the West is faced with the prospect of prolonging hostilities and the need for additional financial assistance, which the US and the EU will be less willing to accept.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the failure of Kyiv’s counteroffensive. According to the Russian leader, during the clashes, Russian forces destroyed a record number of Western equipment.

Prior to that, on July 20, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak acknowledged the difficulties with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kyiv expects the Ukrainian counter-offensive to be “long and complex,” he said.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.