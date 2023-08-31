Colonel Litovkin called the destruction of Leopard 2 in Ukraine beneficial for the United States

The dispatch of German Leopard 2 tanks subsequently destroyed in Ukraine was a manifestation of “unfair competition” from the United States, according to military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the expert explained that in this way Washington promoted its own military technologies on the world market.

“It was not by chance that the Americans forced the Germans to send their tanks to Ukraine: they knew how it would end. (…) This is such unfair competition in order to “set up” your competitor in the arms market. Rheinmetall Krauss-Maffei companies, which are involved in the creation of Leopard tanks, have also suffered greatly due to the fact that their equipment created against Russia is on fire due to Russian weapons, ”said Litovkin.

At the same time, the specialist expert clarified that, in his opinion, Washington managed to achieve its goal – the deterioration of the reputation of German defense concerns.

“The Germans “set up”, just as they “swallowed” the explosion of the Nord Stream pipes, they also “swallowed” the decline in the image of Rheinmetall, ”the expert added.

Earlier media reported that the German defense concern Rheinmetall, which produces Leopard 2 tanks, has lost its reputation as a manufacturer of “wonder weapons”. It was noted that the sending of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the West was presented as a kind of turning point in the hostilities, but in the end, German tanks could not prove themselves, and reports from the battlefield make a negative impression.

Prior to this, the German government agreed with the defense concern Rheinmetall to repair 30 such Leopards for Ukraine. It was reported that the tanks are part of a fleet of 49 vehicles that the concern acquired from the Belgian private defense company OIP Land Systems. Moreover, it was specified that as a result of the fighting, some tanks are in such a bad condition that they can only be used to supply spare parts.