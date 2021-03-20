Research organization “Federation of American Scientists” (FAS) convicted the United States of secretly removing nuclear bombs from Europe. According to the experts of the organization, in recent years, Washington has reduced the number of bombs in Europe by a third: from 150 to 100 units. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

It is noted that the US authorities did not officially report on the change in the number of their tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.

FAS experts Hans Christensen and Matt Korda published an overview of the state of the US nuclear forces, according to which the number of American B61 nuclear gravity bombs in Europe dropped to one hundred units. At the same time, it was previously believed that the United States stores 150 bombs at six NATO bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Sources of the publication in Russian state structures claim that Russia has not received the corresponding notification. According to one of the interlocutors, the changes may be related “to the modernization of these bombs in order to increase their accuracy and functionality.”

According to American experts, the number of American bombs, in particular at the Turkish Incirlik base, could have decreased due to the deterioration of relations between Washington and Ankara against the backdrop of an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016.

PIR Center Board Chairman, former head of the international treaty department of the Russian Defense Ministry, retired Lieutenant General Yevgeny Buzhinsky said that quantitative changes will not have a “significant impact on the overall picture.” According to him, if the Russian side is sure that the US has removed part of the arsenal, “operational plans will be adjusted.”

