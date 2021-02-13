The United States was concerned about the initial findings of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the origin of the coronavirus. This was stated by the adviser to the President of the United States for national security Jake Sullivan, writes RIA News…

Earlier, WHO called the transmission of COVID-19 from an intermediate carrier to humans as the most likely hypothesis for the origin of the pandemic. At the same time, the organization’s experts were unable to establish the source of the coronavirus among animals in Wuhan. Sullivan noted that questions remain as to how the experts reached these conclusions.

It is important that the report is independent and that the experts’ conclusions are free from interference or changes by the Chinese government, he said. The PRC must provide data on the very first days of the outbreak, the presidential adviser added.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities refused to transfer such data to WHO. An international group of experts has been in China for almost a month since January 14 and conducted joint research with Chinese experts to find out the origin of COVID-19.

They said it was not known what role the seafood market in Wuhan played in the spread of the virus, and also called the direct hit of COVID-19 from bats on the market unlikely. A member of the international mission, Dr. Teja Fischer, said that there was no discrepancy between the data analyzed by the Chinese side and the information that WHO experts collected in Wuhan. However, for deeper exploration, access to the original raw data is required.