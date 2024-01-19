Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked for peace talks at the Davos Economic Forum, but Washington is desperate to get new funding to continue the Ukrainian conflict. This was stated on January 19 by member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Zelensky in Switzerland is asking for peace talks, and the warmongers in Washington are desperately trying to finance the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine with $60 billion. This is stupid,” she wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

As Green noted, supporters of allocating new money to Kyiv argue that the Ukrainian conflict is “America’s war.”

“No more money for Ukraine! Let them make peace,” the congresswoman urged.

Earlier in the day, columnist Josh Rogin wrote in an article for The Washington Post that the prospects of a compromise agreement on Ukraine and immigration policy being passed by the US House of Representatives this month are close to zero, and “even less in the coming months.”

On January 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the United States would approve the allocation of another aid package to Kyiv “any day” as soon as congressmen agree on resolving the issue on the country’s southern border.

On the same day, American President Joe Biden said that the issue of allocating further assistance to Ukraine from the United States rests on the minority in Congress. According to him, “the majority of Republicans” are in favor of helping Kyiv.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, after meeting with Biden, said that the chances of reaching an agreement on financing Ukraine in the US Congress exceed 50%. In turn, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the US Senate next week could begin work on Biden's request for national security purposes, including assistance to Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said it was impossible to provide assistance to Ukraine bypassing the US Congress.

Political scientist, senior lecturer at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zudin said in an interview with Izvestia that military assistance to Ukraine from the United States will continue, but will be reduced. It is noted that support will continue even if agreements are not reached within the American establishment.

On January 16, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States does not have a “magic pot” from which it could finance Ukraine without approval of requests in Congress.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby indicated that Washington is not yet preparing new packages of military assistance to Ukraine due to the lack of budgetary funds for this.

In turn, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan said that the White House will make an attempt to get the US Congress to allocate assistance to Kyiv in the coming weeks.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the US Congress will still be able to approve a new aid package for Ukraine, even despite the existing disagreements.

Kirby announced the suspension of supplies of American weapons and military equipment to Kyiv due to Washington’s lack of budgetary funds on January 11.

On January 3, he noted that the American aid package sent to Kyiv on December 27 would be the last for now. This assistance package worth up to $250 million included weapons and equipment.

Prior to this, on December 6, Republicans blocked the Senate from considering the White House's request for funds for Ukraine, Israel and other needs. In exchange for concessions on the bill, they demanded changes in approaches to border security. On December 10, the White House announced that the United States had $1 billion left to replenish its own arms stocks, which are being depleted due to regular deliveries to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.