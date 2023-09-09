Alaska Governor Dunleavy: Biden has turned the United States into a country that is laughed at

US President Joe Biden’s decision to limit oil and gas production in Alaska has turned America into a country that is laughed at in Russia and China. He spoke about this in an interview Fox Business State Governor Mike Dunleavy.

The politician noted that Biden’s decision makes no sense. According to Dunleavy, the only thing the American president can achieve is to raise oil and gas prices enough to “cheapen” some renewable energy sources.

“But in the end, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, they all laugh at the United States,” the governor said.

Dunleavy stressed that the current administration of the President of the United States “puts spokes in its wheels.” The politician added that most Americans are waiting for 2024, when presidential elections are scheduled in the United States.