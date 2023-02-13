American journalist Hersh called the blowing up of the US Nord Stream unimaginable stupidity

American publicist Seymour Hersh, on the air of the War Nerd podcast, called the US bombing of Nord Stream unimaginable stupidity. Writes about it TASS.

Earlier, Hersh published an investigation according to which the explosions on the pipelines were carried out by order of US President Joe Biden. According to the journalist, these diversions are pushing Europe towards closer economic ties with China.

You could call it a shot in the foot. <...> It’s unimaginably stupid, it’s unbelievable, it’s criminal. This is the astounding level of stupidity of the White House and the President. Seymour Hersh American publicist

The journalist believes that Europe will now become more dependent on renewable energy sources, while China “has made great progress in this direction,” since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already visited there, and now French leader Emmanuel Macron is also going to.

According to the publicist, in his decision the head of the White House was probably guided not by economic, but by political reasons, namely, he tried to prevent the possible refusal of the German side to support Ukraine in order to receive gas from Russia. Hersh added that Biden is interested in the conflict in Ukraine because “it’s good for the ratings.”

Undermining the Nord Streams

At the end of September, Nord Stream AG announced unprecedented damage to the company’s two gas pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to Germany. As a result, three of the four pipelines were damaged.

The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said that the damaged gas pipelines were filled with sea water for a long distance. He added that in order to repair them, a significant part of the pipe would need to be cut and replaced.

This is an unprecedented state of emergency, unprecedented terrorist acts. Experts say that in order to restore work after such a terrorist act, it is necessary to actually cut off a large piece of pipe at a great distance and actually build a new section. Alexey Miller Head of Gazprom

According to him, in order to restore integrity, the pipe will need to be raised to the surface. He stressed that this task is complicated by the fact that the pipe is filled with sea water for hundreds of kilometers.

Russia’s reaction

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after the incident, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany would most likely never be launched. Germany also believes that the second string of the gas pipeline can no longer be used for gas supplies.

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that British military specialists were involved in undermining the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines. According to him, representatives of the kingdom are in Ukraine and are coordinating attacks on Russian facilities.

According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26 <...> to undermine the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines Igor Konashenkov Representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is convinced that the United States is behind the attack. According to him, US officials admitted involvement in the Nord Stream bombings.

Hersh investigation

Hersh said that the United States was involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, using submarines to plant the bombs.

In his investigation, the publicist said that the development of the plan was initiated by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland also took part in the discussion.

It is noted that the Navy initially planned to use a submarine for a torpedo attack on the pipeline, and the Air Force insisted on the use of bombs with a delayed fuse. However, in the end, the CIA representatives insisted on a more secretive option.

The United States has chosen a place for mining in advance together with the Norwegian military sailors. The divers planted explosives under the guise of an element of the exercise, which included research and development work. The fuses were activated remotely, with the help of a special “ultrasonic buoy”, which could be dropped from the aircraft at any time.

US response

Hersh said that representatives of the White House and the CIA denied the information that they had anything to do with the undermining of the Nord Stream, calling it a lie and fiction.

Asked for comment, Adrienne Watson, a White House spokeswoman, said in an email: "This is a lie and a complete fabrication." Tammy Thorpe, a spokeswoman for the Central Intelligence Agency, similarly wrote: "This claim is wholly and completely false." Seymour Hersh American publicist

Pentagon spokesman Garron Gurn also denied allegations of US involvement in the Nord Stream explosions. He referred to the words of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, who at a briefing in October 2022 also claimed that the American side was “in no way” involved in blowing up pipelines.

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the United States should explain itself to the world community if the investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh about the Nord Stream explosions is true.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying added that the United States is trying to hide the truth about the real perpetrators of undermining Russian gas pipelines and pass off its version of events as the truth.

Washington and these “free and professional” American and European media have been mysteriously silent about Hersh’s revelations about Nord Stream. Is it because they knew about it all along or they just don’t care about the truth as long as people believe their version of the story? Hua Chunying Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

In Norway, allegations of the country’s involvement in undermining gas pipelines were called nonsense, emphasizing that these words have nothing to do with reality. The Swedish Foreign Ministry and prosecutors declined to comment on Hersh’s investigation. The Swedish prosecutor’s office refused to do so “due to the confidentiality of the case.”