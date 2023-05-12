A family of migrants crosses the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, last Wednesday. Nayeli Cruz

Title 42 will be history from this Friday, but that does not imply greater facilities for entry into the United States. On the contrary, says the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. “The border is not open,” he stressed this Thursday at a press conference at the White House, hours before the expiration of the immigration measure that allowed the rapid expulsions of irregular immigrants on the grounds of covid.

“The vast majority of those who do not meet the asylum requirements will be expelled” and will not be able to re-enter the country for five years. They will also risk having criminal proceedings opened against them, the secretary pointed out.

The US authorities remain in suspense about what may happen when Title 42 ceases to apply this midnight. The Republican opposition predicts that more than a million people will try to cross the border in the next three months; The House of Representatives, controlled by this party, presented a bill on Thursday with harsh measures on the border. Local authorities in the areas bordering Mexico warn that daily flows of migrants to the United States have already increased, now reaching 10,000 people a day.

Mayorkas himself has acknowledged that the numbers are growing and that the processing centers may be overwhelmed: “It is impossible to exaggerate the pressure on our staff and our facilities.” Earlier this week, President Joe Biden warned that the situation at the border will be “chaotic” for a while.

Once Title 42 expires, a measure dating from the Donald Trump era in the US presidency, the so-called Title will reapply. 8, which was in force until 2020. This measure allows asylum seekers to remain on US soil while their case is being processed, but it toughens the cases in which requests are admitted for processing and provides for the almost immediate expulsion of those who are not accepted. . According to Mayorkas, the rejected families will be taken out of the country in less than thirty days.

Border patrol agents escort detained migrants to a van in the city of El Paso on May 10. Andrew Leighton (AP)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“In the first half of this fiscal year we have expelled more than 665,000 people, we complete dozens of deportation flights every week and their number continues to grow,” it noted. Only this Wednesday “we collaborated with the Government of Mexico to expel nearly a thousand Venezuelans who did not use the legal options available to enter.”

In recent months, as the US government recalls, the Administration has accelerated the establishment of temporary centers to process migrants along the border. It has established other centers in Colombia and Guatemala to receive asylum applications from migrants from anywhere in the world and has enabled a mobile application to submit the necessary requests. It has also established monthly quotas -30,000 visas- for nationals of certain countries who are sponsored by a resident within the United States, although the current number is insufficient to cover the demand.

The senior official attributed the current situation to a dysfunctional immigration system that has not faced any significant reform since the 1990s, all attempts being blocked by an increasingly divided Congress. “Since then, migration has changed a lot and the laws also have to change,” Mayorkas said. Added to the lack of adaptation of the system, he maintained, is the lack of resources, “less than what we need and that we have requested” but that the Legislature has not granted them.

Referring to Biden’s description of a “chaotic” situation, Mayorkas noted that his Department experiences the transition as “a challenge.” “A challenge that we are going to overcome,” he stressed. The senior official stressed that his Administration has been preparing the response to the immigration change for months. Among other measures, he recalled, he has reinforced the already existing military presence on the border with 1,500 soldiers, which now stands at 4,000 troops to support the border guard. “We have done everything we can with the resources that we have and the limits of the system that we have,” he insisted.

“We are a country of immigrants and a country of laws. We do our best to enforce those laws in a safe, orderly, and humane manner. We work with the countries of the region to address a regional challenge with regional solutions and, I repeat, we urge Congress to approve a tremendously necessary immigration reform”, summarized the head of Homeland Security.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region