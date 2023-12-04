The White House warned this Monday that the aid to Ukraine will be sold out at the end of the year if the Congress fails to reach an agreement on new funds for the country and that cutting off the flow of American weapons will “amputate” Kiev on the battlefield.

“We have run out of money and almost out of time,” White House budget director Shalanda Young said in a forceful letter to the president. House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, reflecting President J’s growing frustrationoe Biden in the face of stagnation in Congress.

Biden asked Congress for a $106 billion national security package in October that included military aid for Ukraine and Israel, but the issue has generated divisions on Capitol Hill.

Ukraine is pushing for more Western aid as Russian forces intensify their attacks following the failure of kyiv’s summer counteroffensive. “I want to be clear: Without action from Congress, we will run out of resources by the end of the year to acquire more weapons and equipment for Ukraine,” Young wrote.

“Cutting off the flow of American weapons and equipment will amputate Ukraine on the battlefield, not only jeopardizing the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories,” he added.

US aid packages to Ukraine have already been reduced due to funding cuts, added Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

What the Republican leader responds

But Johnson, who took office in October after the dismissal of his predecessor at the initiative of a group of like-minded congressmen to former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), responded to the letter coldly.



“The Biden administration has not substantially addressed any of my legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine,” Johnson alleged on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He also insisted that Republicans want to make any aid to Ukraine subject to real changes in US policy on the southern border with Mexico to stop the arrival of illegal immigrants.

In the package, Biden has tried to bring together three fronts: 61 billion dollars for Ukraine, 14 billion for Israel and more than 13 billion to reinforce the border with Mexico because he estimates that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas are forces trying to “annihilate” neighboring democracies.

But Congress has been paralyzed for months by Republican infighting as the radical right opposes providing more aid to kyiv.

In November, Congress narrowly avoided a paralysis of the federal state known in English as a “shutdown,” but the agreement to stay afloat until mid-January left out aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Young insisted that time is of the essence. “There is no magic pot of funding available to meet this moment,” she wrote. “This is not a problem for next year. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act,” she stressed.

Ukraine’s front line has remained virtually unchanged over the past year despite Western aid to kyiv.

The United States has already allocated $111 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022, including $67 billion for military hardware, according to Young.

European countries also face difficulties in obtaining financing for Ukraine.

Fears are growing in Washington that Putin will wait until next year’s US presidential election, where Biden will likely face Donald Trump, to decide his next move.

According to recent polls, a growing number of voters believe that the United States is doing too much to help Kiev. A senior State Department official told reporters last week that he estimates that Putin will not seek peace until “he sees the outcome” of the elections in the United States.

The official would not say why, but Moscow is widely seen as preferring Trump, who has praised the Russian leader and questioned U.S. aid to Ukraine, to win.

