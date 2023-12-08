The United States ambassador to Ecuador, Michael Fitzpatricksaid this Thursday that the Ecuadorian judicial system is considered the “greatest prize” for drug traffickers who intend to infiltrate in the State to evade sanctions.

“The corrupt, the drug traffickers and those who shield and empower them are fighting to capture other sectors of the State that have even more direct roles, starting with the judicial sector,” Fitzpatrick said at an event organized by the private University of the Americas to commemorate the 20 years of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The diplomat, who on other occasions has made strong statements about the presence of the drug trafficking in Ecuadorpointed out that “the justice system is not an innocent bystander” in the face of illicit activities.

“On the contrary, in the fight against the corrupt, the judicial sector is the ultimate prize, the gold medal, so they also have to choose who they are with,” commented the ambassador.

Two years ago Fitzpatrick spoke of Washington’s concern about the penetration of drug trafficking into Ecuadorian law enforcement forces. and stated that his country withdrew visas from “narco-generals.”

Ecuadorian soldiers search vehicles for weapons in the midst of the declared state of emergency.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world, Ecuador has become a logistics center for drug exports in recent years. Along with drug trafficking, violence has grown at the hands of criminal gangs that fight bloody trafficking routes.

Homicides in the country quadrupled between 2018 and 2022, when the country reached the record of 26 per 100,000 inhabitants. That figure could climb this year to reach 40 murders per 100,000 people, according to experts.

Fitzpatrick also referred to money laundering in Ecuador and accused – without naming names – companies and even soccer teams of serving as a front for illegal businesses.

“They are laundering their money, of course the real assets, in bank accounts, in fictitious export companies, their front men are now even involved in the national passion, football, using some teams to launder their face and their money” said the ambassador.



Until mid-November, Ecuador seized 189 tons of drugs. The record was reached in 2021, when 210 tons were seized.

AFP