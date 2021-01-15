The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has concluded that taxes on digital services approved in Spain, Austria and the United Kingdom are discriminatory for US companies and incompatible with the principles of international taxation by which, despite taking no specific action at this time, will continue to evaluate all available options. “Each of these taxes on digital services discriminates against US companies, is incompatible with current principles of international taxation, and restricts US trade,” he says.

In the specific case of Google rate Spanish, affirms that, due to its structure and operation, it discriminates against US digital companies, both for the selection of services covered and for the income thresholds, pointing out that the tax “is not reasonable because it is incompatible with international principles on taxation” , in addition to taxing or restricting US trade. In this sense, the investigation indicates that the income threshold established for the Spanish tax of 750 million euros serves to discriminate by nationality against American companies, since with this limit a total of 60 companies would be affected, of which 34 They would be from the United States and only two Spanish, while applying a threshold of about 50 million euros, 249 companies would be affected, including 20 Spanish and 80 Americans.

It also concludes that the selection of services covered by the fee, such as advertising and intermediation on-line or the transmission of data, indicates that the rate is directed against leading US companies in these market segments to which it applies “a special and unfavorable tax treatment.” Despite not taking any action at the moment, the US government agency warns that it will “continue to evaluate all available options”, which opens the door to retaliation such as the imposition of tariffs on Spanish products, although it will be necessary to see if there is any change of position with the new Joe Biden Administration.

The United States launched an investigation last June on the digital rates adopted by Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom along with those of seven other jurisdictions. In this sense, on January 6, the Office of the Trade Representative announced its conclusions on the digital taxes of India, Italy and Turkey, while it continues to evaluate those of Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia, which are not yet in vigor.

The Google rate Spanish will enter into force this Saturday – although the first liquidation has been postponed to the second quarter – and will tax those companies with total annual income of at least 750 million euros and with income in Spain greater than 3 million euros, targeting to online advertising services, online intermediation services and the sale of data generated from information provided by the user during their activity or the sale of metadata. Although the Treasury had planned an initial collection of about 1,200 million euros, later it lowered it to 968 million.

The Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Ángel Gurría, recently criticized the unilateral introduction by some countries of digital taxes, warning that this route could unleash reprisals by others, pushing back the situation ” not just a tax war, but a trade war that would be bad for everyone ”. However, the Paris-based body has not yet managed to reach an international agreement to adopt a common solution, and it will not be able to do so as long as the US continues to refuse to participate in the negotiations. The Spanish Government assures that the rule that will come into force this weekend will be “transitory” until a global or European regulation is approved within the framework of the OECD or the G20.