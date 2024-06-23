American authorities have warned more than 100 million people in the United States about rising temperatures, as cities on the East Coast prepare for record temperatures as a heat wave, causing dangerous weather conditions, heads toward the West Coast.

Temperatures in Baltimore and Philadelphia are expected to reach record levels approaching 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while temperatures will rise to 32 degrees in states such as Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which is about 15 degrees above the normal rate for this time. Of the year.

The National Weather Service said that the extreme heat wave will move to the states of Nebraska and Kansas tomorrow, Monday.

Officials warn of dangerous weather conditions in the Philadelphia area, where high humidity can cause heat indicators to rise above 41 degrees Celsius, increasing the feeling of heat above the actual level.

“This likely means we will see periods of extreme heat across much of the country until July,” said Mark Chenard, a meteorologist at the Met Office.

Research has shown that climate change is driving dangerous heat waves in the Northern Hemisphere this week and that they will continue for decades to come.

High temperatures are suspected to be the cause of hundreds of deaths across Asia and Europe, with the wave spreading to many cities on four continents.