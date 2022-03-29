Guadalajara Jalisco.- The government of United States warned its citizens to reconsider your visits to Jalisco for the high crime rate in the area.

According to the platform www.travel.state.gov of the Government of the United States, it indicated to its citizens some areas of Mexico considered dangerousamong these is Jaliscowhere it calls reconsider traveling for crimes and kidnapping cases in the state.

On your site you mentioned that Jalisco has high incidence of crime violence and activity between organized crime groups, common cases in the State.

He also pointed out that criminal groups clash in tourist areas, such as Guadalajara, where there have been cases of shooting and have resulted in innocent people injured and killed.

He even mentioned that Americans have been victims of kidnapping, for which they warn their citizens to take travel restrictions between the border of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in addition, the employees of United States They are not allowed to travel across that border.

Similarly, they cannot travel on federal highway 80, south of the municipality of Cocula, Jalisco, nor travel on state highway 544, between the municipalities of Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste, also a territory of Jalisco.

However, the Government of United States does not restrict traffic or visits to the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Vallarta Port, chapala and Ajijic.

These measures have been derived from the clashes between criminal groups registered in the last week.

MURAL recently published clashes between elements of the Secretary of National Defense with an armed group in Santa María del Oro, Mazamitla and the border of Michoacán, these cases have triggered fear among the inhabitants of the area, as well as they have been victims of crimes such as kidnapping, murder and robbery.