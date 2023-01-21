Ukrainian authorities assure the United States that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will hold Artemivsk and prepare for the offensive

Washington believes that if Ukraine continues to “grab Artyomovsk” (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), it will waste a lot of strength and military equipment, which is unacceptable. However, the Ukrainian authorities are assuring the US administration that they can simultaneously hold Artemivsk and prepare for a spring offensive, writes “Military Review”.

According to the publication, the US administration believes that the Russian Armed Forces (Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) with a high probability will take Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and knock out the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from there. American officials have warned Kyiv that if they try to hold Artemivsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will suffer heavy losses.

“At the same time, the American administration is saying that the Ukrainian authorities are assuring the United States of the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend Artemivsk and at the same time wait for the supply of military equipment to launch an offensive,” the newspaper writes. However, American military experts doubt the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: while the Ukrainian troops are spending more and more reserves near Artemivsk, the Russian army is occupying settlements not only in the DPR, but also in the Zaporozhye direction.

Earlier on Saturday, January 21, it was reported that the United States advised the Ukrainian authorities to withdraw Ukrainian forces from Artemivsk in order to concentrate on preparing for an offensive in the south of the country. As a senior US official told Agence France-Presse, in the case of Artemovsk, time plays into the hands of Russia, which has more artillery resources and military.