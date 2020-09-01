Russia is obliged not to violate the sovereignty of Belarus against the background of the crisis in the republic. White House spokesman Kaylee Makanani warned about this, Interfax reports.

She, on behalf of the United States, supported an international scrutiny of presidential abuses and subsequent human rights violations. “Russia must also respect the sovereignty of Belarus and the right of its people to freely and honestly choose their leaders,” added Makenani.

The US expressed concern over the Belarusian presidential election the day after the vote, August 10. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then pointed to severe restrictions on the admission of candidates, a ban on the admission of local independent observers to polling stations, intimidation of opposition candidates and the detention of protesters and journalists.

Since August 9, mass protests have been taking place in Belarus over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko gained 80 percent, and the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – 10 percent.

The EU and NATO countries are actively responding to the events in Belarus. Thus, the foreign ministers of eight European countries called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately enter into a dialogue with the opposition. Europe also believes that the procedure for the Belarusian elections did not meet international standards of democracy and the rule of law. The EU has already started working on sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.