The United States warned Russia of the airstrike against Syria minutes before the attack. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a joint press conference with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the broadcast was conducted in Youtube-the RT channel account.

“Our military was warned four or five minutes in advance,” Lavrov said. The minister noted that this kind of short-term notice “does not give anything.”

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US air strike on a facility in Syria and called on Washington to respect Syrian sovereignty.

The US military launched airstrikes on Syrian territory on the night of February 26. The order for the attack was given by US President Joe Biden. The goal of the US military was the infrastructure of the Iranian-backed militia. The air strike killed at least 17 people. The Pentagon explained that the strikes were in response to recent attacks against US and coalition representatives in Iraq.