CNN: US Department of Energy warns Rosatom about US technology at Zaporozhye NPP

The US Department of Energy has warned the Russian state corporation Rosatom that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) contains American technology and technical information that is subject to control by Washington. About it informs CNN channel.

The United States Department of Energy confirmed the authenticity of the letter, indicating that it was sent on March 17, 2023.

The department indicated that unauthorized access to technologies subject to control is a violation of US law.

The Ministry of Energy did not specify the reason for sending the letter just now, and also did not report receiving a response from Rosatom.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, assessed the chances of ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to the diplomat, there are still chances to agree on ensuring security at the ZNPP.

The situation around the nuclear power plant continues to be tense due to the constant shelling of nearby areas with heavy weapons.